Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government started its vaccination drive for people aged between 18 and 44 years as soon as the Centre’s decision. However, vaccine slots are available only for locals in the state. Authorities have made it mandatory on all available websites of the UP government for beneficiaries to produce a local address proof to get the vaccine shot. Also Read - Harsh Vardhan Urges Citizens Not To Skip Second Dose of COVID Vaccine

The Centre, in its guidelines to states for vaccination, made no such rule for beneficiaries to provide local addresses. Citizens can simply log in to the CoWIN portal, register and avail their preferred vaccine slot at whichever location they are present. Also Read - New 50-Bed COVID Care Facility to Open in Noida From Today. Check Helpline Numbers

However, UP government officials have been asking for mandatory residence proof like Aadhaar, passport, driving license, and ration card along with the other ID proof necessary for the jab, raising much worry among migrants. Also Read - CM Yogi Issues Fresh Instructions, Tasks Team-9 To Ensure All-Round Effort To Tackle Covid 2.0

Vaccination drive for the 18+ age group was started on May 1 in seven districts in Uttar Pradesh, while it has now been opened up in 11 districts.

According to an India Today report, Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Aparna Upadhyay informed the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet that a huge number of those who registered belong to other states. This made the government take the step to ensure that the state residents get vaccinated first.

The state government has invested their own money to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for the people of the state, the report said. Moreover, authorities of two districts – Noida and Ghaziabad – have been targeting 5000-6000 beneficiaries in a single day to get vaccinated against the viral infection.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has the highest population in the entire country.

While the move may provide relief to UP residents, it is a huge cause of worry for a large number of working professionals, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad, who have migrated to the state from other parts of the country. Meanwhile, vaccinations for the 45+ age group is underway the same as before.