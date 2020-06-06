New Delhi: As the number of containment zones in Noida-Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) has gone up to 164, the district administration has launched an online portal for the residents of Noida and Greater Noida to report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues online for their speedy redressal. Also Read - Coronavirus in Noida: 27 Fresh Cases Reported in a Day, Total Active Cases Now 209; 4-Year-Old Recovers

The public health grievance redressal system launched by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration can be accessed at https://t.co/WdpqaJk2d5. The administration also put out a helpline number — 1800419211 — for patients who test COVID-19 positive at private laboratories.

Covid reporting service for residents of GB Nagar,

If any resident is found +ve from pvt labs, they can contact our helpline number 18004192211, select opt 1,give details.

Medical team will contact immediately and do the needful.

We are committed to support 24*7🙏 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) June 5, 2020

Health related Public Grievance Redressal of GBNagar

Following form/link is being launched, where residents can report the problems regarding containment zones,sanitisation,covid care, etc. and respective teams will act on the problem ASAP and inform https://t.co/WdpqaJk2d5

Rgds — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) June 5, 2020

He also took to Twitter to announce the launch of the service and shared a link to the online form. The link leads to a Google form which seeks basic information like resident’s name, address, email id and phone number, an alternate phone number and Aadhaar card number.

The form further seeks to know the “Grievance Category” and throws up five options when clicked — COVID-related health issues, COVID-related sanitisation, police-related support, containment-zone related queries and non-COVID-related health issues. Once a user clicks on any of the five options, he or she can then report their problem.

“Residents can report the problems regarding containment zones, sanitisation, COVID care, etc. and respective teams will act on the problem as soon as possible,” the district magistrate said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has recorded 570 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths so far, according to official figures.

