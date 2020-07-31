New Delhi: Just days after over 3,300 coronavirus positive patients went ‘untraceable’ in Bengaluru, the story repeated itself in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, where 42 COVID-19 patients were found neither in hospitals, nor in home isolation, prompting authorities to launch a drive to trace them down. Also Read - Shooting Coach Tests Positive For Coronavirus at Karni Singh Range But Training to Continue: SAI

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghazipur has written a letter to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in this regard, stating that 'tracing of 42 positive patients is underway'.

Chief Medical Officer of Ghazipur writes to Additional District Magistrate of Ghazipur regarding 42 #COVID19 patients, who were neither found to be in hospitals nor in home isolation. The letter reads 'Tracing of 42 positive patients is underway.'
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2020

Notably, the shocking development comes at a time the overall COVID-19 tally in Ghazipur district has spiked to 1,138, including a spike of 70 new cases on Thursday. Of these, 567 patients have been discharged after being cured, while 567 are active cases. The death toll, meanwhile, is ten.

Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 80,000-mark with a record spike of 3,705 on Thursday. Also on the day, the state registered its highest single-day death toll of 57. Of the total 81,309 cases in the state thus far, while 46,803 patients have recovered, 32,649 are still undergoing treatment.

1,587 patients, meanwhile, have lost their lives.