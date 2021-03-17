Ghaziabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, Section 144 was on Wednesday imposed in Ghaziabad till May 25. The move has also been taken keeping the upcoming festivals in view. Issuing the order, the Ghaziabad district administration said that entry to all malls, schools and other crowded places in the city will not be allowed without a mask. Also Read - Maharashtra: Gathering of 5 or More People Banned in Aurangabad Till April 4 | Details Here

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh has witnessed surge in coronavirus cases with the infection increasing to 6,05,655, while 8,750 people have died so far. There are 1912 active cases of coronavirus in the state, while so far 5,94,993 people have been cured. Also Read - All England Badminton Championships to Have a Delayed Start After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

Earlier in the day, PM Modi on Wednesday expressed concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country and called for “quick and decisive” steps to check the “emerging second peak”. Also Read - Need to Stop 2nd Wave of Corona Urgently, Says PM Modi After Holding High-level Meet With CMs | Key Takeaways

In a virtual interaction with state chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, PM Modi said in states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh the number of COVID cases has seen a rise while nearly 70 districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent of late.

“If we do not stop it here, then a condition for a nationwide outbreak may emerge,” he said and called for quick and decisive steps to stop it.

The confidence brought by India’s fight against the pandemic so far should not cause carelessness, he said, and asked chief ministers to take measures, including more testing, enforcement of preventive measures as well as increase in number of vaccination centres to curb the virus.

PM Modi reiterated that RT PCR tests should make up for over 70 per cent of overall Coronavirus testing, while noting that states likes Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha have been mostly dependent on antigen tests.

India has put up a strong fight against the Coronavirus so far, and it is being cited as example in the world, he said, asserting that the country’s recovery rate is over 96 per cent and fatality rate among the lowest.