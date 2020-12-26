New Delhi: At least three United Kingdom returnees in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Reports stated that all three passengers belonged to the same family. Also Read - London Returnee Becomes First in France to Contract New Coronavirus Strain, Has no Symptoms

They have returned from London on December 14. Officials in the health department fear that the three foreign returnees may have contracted the new variant of the virus that was detected in the UK last week. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: COVID Has 2 Mutations Per Month, No Need to Panic, Says AIIMS Director Guleria

Besides, the district health officials have also identified 76 people who recently returned from foreign destinations after November 26. Of the total 76, 64 returned from the UK, and others from the United States, South Africa, the Netherlands, reported Times of India. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Available to 35,000 Health Workers in Gurugram

In Telangana, nine returnees from the United Kingdom who arrived in Telangana after December 9 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The 9 fresh cases took the tally of coronavirus cases among the UK returnees in the state to 16.

Similarly in Maharashtra, a woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK, has tested coronavirus positive. The woman is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after November 25

‘She is asymptomatic. Her sample has been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. It will clear whether the patient contracted the infection in England or after her arrival in Aurangabad,’ Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

‘Of these 44 passengers, 13 are yet to be traced and their details are shared with the police department. Five of the passengers belong to other districts,’ the official added.