New Delhi: Moradabad's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has asserted that death of 46-year-old ward Boy Mahipal Singh was not related to coronavirus vaccination. Besides, the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that Singh's post mortem report revealed that he suffered 'cardiogenic or septicemic shock' due to 'cardio-pulmonary disease'.

Notably, the ward boy died a day after receiving coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive. He had complained of breathlessness and unease, especially in the chest after taking a jab of covishield, the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, the ward boy's son said that his father, who had been unwell before the jab, felt worse after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My father left the vaccination centre around 1.30 pm, I brought him home. He was coughing. He had a bit of pneumonia, the usual cough and cold, but he started feeling worse after returning home,” NDTV quoted Mahipal Singh’s son Vishal as saying.