Country’s First Ever Vedic Theme Park Opens In Noida

In the park, a Vedic-themed laser display will also be staged for the public's pleasure, and the park's walls have also been painted with scenes from the Vedic era. (Image: Twitter-@theupindex)

New Delhi: The country’s first Vedic theme park is now open in Noida. The Vedic theme park has more than 50,000 plants that are mentioned in the Vedic literature. This wonderful location offers the ideal fusion of culture, entertainment, and the tranquilly of nature. You can explore our country’s old heritage and spirit like never before by visiting this place. INR 27 crore has been spent on the construction project of the theme park, which will highlight excerpts from the four Vedas that are the Rig Veda, Atharva Veda, Yajur Veda, and Sama Veda, as per the Times Of India.

Environmental Benefits Of the Park

According to Vandana Srivastava of the Noida Authority, the area was formerly used as a dump yard, and soil compaction was done to prepare it for park development. The soil was also loosened in order to improve the quality of the plants, and trees were then transplanted. Public access to the park will soon begin, as reported.

“The park will be divided into seven zones named after the sages of the Vedic age like Kashyap, Bharadvaj, Gautam, Atri, Vasishtha, Vishvamitra, and Agastya. Information on the Indian sages and the holy scriptures will be displayed,” Srivastava also said about the zoning of the Vedic park.

Vedic-Themed Laser Display

In the park, a Vedic-themed laser display will also be staged for the public’s pleasure, and the park’s walls have also been painted with scenes from the Vedic era. Moreover, the park has more than 50,000 plants, including neem, banyan, kalpavriksha, coconut, and other species that are mentioned in Vedic literature, the report said.

In addition, the park has been built with an outdoor gym and an amphitheatre that will be lit by solar power. The park will serve residents of housing societies in sectors 74 to 79 as well as those from other nearby communities, according to officials.

Video: Ved Van Park, Noida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatsHappening365 | Delhi/NCR (@whatshappening365)

