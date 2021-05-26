Lucknow: The state of Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a sharp decline in the active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in less than one month, the state government said on Wednesday. According to the data released by the state government, the state has seen a sharp dip from a peak of 3,10,783 on April 30 to 62,271 on Tuesday (just 20 percent). Also Read - How Effective Ayurveda Medicines Are in Treating COVID-19?

The recovery rate has also surpassed 95 percent. The state recorded 3,371 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 10,540 people recovered from the infection, the government data showed on Wednesday. The official data also states that the daily Covid positivity rate – the number of samples testing positive for the infection from total tests done – on Tuesday dipped below 1 percent in state again for the first time since the middle of last month.

The positivity rate was at its highest – at 16.84 percent on April 24 – during the second wave of the pandemic, and has now come down to a low of 0.93 percent.