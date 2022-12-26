COVID 4th Wave? Uttar Pradesh On ALERT as Unnao Youth Tests Positive For COVID

Unnao/Uttar Pradesh: Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh are on alert as a man travelling to Dubai has tested positive for COVID-19 in Unnao. Before travelling to Dubai, the man— a resident of Koraura village of Hasanganj tehsil area of Unnao, got himself tested and his report turned out to be positive. Officials said that his report will be sent for genome sequencing.

The local administration has isolated him under proper COVID protocols. Meanwhile, Sub-District Magistrate Ankit Shukla, along with the Health Department team, reached the youth’s house and collected samples from 20 people, including the patient’s family members.

This comes a day after a 40-year-old man in Agra, who returned from China two days back, tested positive for COVID-19. He has been isolated at his home in Agra.

His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, said Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava. “The man has been isolated at his home, and health department’s teams have been asked to test his family members and those who came in contact with him,” Srivastava added.

The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23, following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for COVID. This was the first COVID positive case in the district detected after November 25.