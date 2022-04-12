Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Latest Update: Due to rising cases of coronavirus, three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh were shut on Monday as students and teachers tested positive for COVID. As per a report by news agency PTI, three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases – including three teachers – were reported from the school in Noida. However, it is not clear yet if the students have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus.Also Read - 'Keeping A Close Watch on Situation': CM Kejriwal After Delhi's Positivity Rate Rises to 2.7% | Read Details

Giving details, Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said the health officials will be carrying out tests and vaccinations in the schools to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

According to a PTI report, one of the schools in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram announced a three-day closure of its premises after the detection of coronavirus. On the other hand, another school in Noida has switched to online mode of classes for a week to break the chain of infection. These schools will also be sanitizing the premises completely and students will return for offline classes from April 18. Those infected would carry their RAT (rapid antigen test) report.

The latest development raised concerns among parents and residents. It is being apprehended that the rising cases may lead to COVID fourth wave in the country if not checked properly.

At this time, the country, however, is witnessing a sharp decline in COVID cases as compared to other countries. The Union Health Ministry on Monday had announced that the number of active cases in the country has declined to 11,058. The Centre also stated that the active cases accounted for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

