Badaun: A large gathering was witnessed at the funeral of an Islamic cleric, Qazi Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammed Salimul Qadri, in Badaun district amid the raging Covid-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed a case against unknown persons after an alleged video of the funeral procession went viral on social media. Thousands of followers of the cleric were seen without a mask, flouting social distancing norms and other Covid protocols prescribed by the state government while attending the event. Also Read - UP: 5 of Family Die Within 22 Days, Kin Insist 'Not Due to Covid' After Negative Antigen Tests

The attendees thronged the madrasa Alia Qadria from Monday morning. To control the spread of the Covid-19 infection, the state government had ordered a strict ‘Corona curfew’ till May 17 but the crowd at the funeral procession continued to swell with the police failing to stop them. Apart from the city, thousands of people from all over the district attended the funeral. Also Read - UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Fails to Recite Table of 2

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Chauhan, said that due to it being a religious matter and a funeral the police maintained restraint. But a case has now been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is underway. Salimul Qadri, 65, of Dargah Alia Qadria died early morning on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)