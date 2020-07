Lucknow: To check the COVID spread, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to stay alert on the movement of people in NCR districts of the state. Also Read - Karnataka Revamps Diet For COVID Patients in Hospitals | Rava Idli, Pongol, Dosa on Menu

"By remaining alert in NCR districts (of UP), the spread of COVID-19 can be checked. There should be alertness on movement in these districts," a statement quoted the CM as telling senior officials during a meeting with them.

He also asked officials to ensure intensive screening of people for possible infection during a 10-day surveillance campaign launched in 10 districts of the Meerut region from Thursday.

“This campaign should be run like the pulse polio campaign and for its success, 15 thousand screening teams should be constituted so that they can visit every house for screening people,” the chief minister added.