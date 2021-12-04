A doctor allegedly killed his wife and their two children in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday allegedly due to ‘fear’ over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The accused doctor is believed to be absconding and the police are looking for him. The incident took place in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area.Also Read - More than half of Omicron cases in UK were double vaccinated

Dr Sushil Kumar, the head of the forensics department at a hospital in Kanpur, allegedly strangled his 48-year-old wife to death. He then reportedly murdered his two minor children by smashing their head with a hammer. After the incident, Dr Kumar messaged his brother and asked him to call the police. According to the messages sent, the accused doctor had mentioned of “liberating everyone” from the situation. Also Read - Good News For Pensioners: Govt Extends Deadline to Submit Life Certificate Till Dec 31

Later, police sent the three bodies for post-mortem. A diary found nearby the crime scene, the accused had reportedly claimed his “fear” for Omicron COVID-19 threat. “No more COVID, this COVID will kill everyone now. Due to my carelessness, I am stuck at that stage of my career,” he wrote. Also Read - Omicron: Tunisia Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant; Strain Found in Citizen Returning From Istanbul

In a WhatsApp message, the accused said he was “fed up of counting dead bodies and no one would be spared” by the new Omicron COVID variant. The accused was reportedly suffering from depression.

The police are further probing the matter.