Cyber Threats Received Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, MHA Sends High-Level Team To Ayodhya

Amid news about cyber threats about some 'malicious mobile apps' sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals on VIP entry to the Ayodhya Temple, a high-level team has been sent to the city by the Home Ministry.

New Delhi: Ayodhya is gearing up for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which is scheduled for January 22, 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries of the country. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also extended invitations of the Consecration Ceremony to 56 countries and the temple city has already begun week-long celebrations ahead of the main event. Amid the preparations, the Cyber Security Team of the Union Home Ministry had issued alerts regarding ‘malicious mobile apps’ for ‘VIP Entry’ to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir being sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals; now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a high-level team to the temple city, to deal with these threats and potential issues arising from it.

