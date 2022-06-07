New Delhi: In a latest cybercrime incident, fraudsters deceived 16 lakhs from a Lucknow man and his two sons. The miscreants procured the new SIM card of the victim’s mobile number by lodging an e- FIR of the missing SIM. They then withdrew the amount from their bank accounts. The victim has lodged a case with the Cyber Crime Police station. In his complaint, Divyansh Singh of Chand Garden in Aliganj said he checked the balance of his bank account on June 3 and found someone had withdrawn the money.Also Read - This Kolkata to Varanasi Road Trip Takes You Through 3 States. Are You Ready?

“I later found that the miscreants also had siphoned off money from the bank account of my father and brother. They withdrew a total of Rs 16.04 lakh from all the three bank accounts,” he said. Also Read - RSS Offices in Lucknow, Unnao Receive Bomb Threat Over WhatsApp Messages; UP Police Registers Case

The victim contacted the bank and was told that the miscreants withdrew the money on May 31 through net banking in which his BSNL mobile number was used. Also Read - 2006 Varanasi Serial Blasts Convicted Terrorist Waliullah Khan Sentenced to Death

“I further queried about the same from the telecom Mahanagar office and was told that someone applied for a new SIM card for my mobile number using e- FIR,” he said.

SP, Cyber cell, Triveni Singh, said that preliminary investigations reveal that after procuring the SIM card the accused also got hold of the Aadhar card and debit card of the victims.

She did not rule out the involvement of bank employees and telecom operators in the fraud.

(With inputs from IANS)