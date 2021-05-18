New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that fairly widespread rainfall likely over North India with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP and heavy fall at isolated places over Punjab, east UP and north Rajasthan on 19th May. Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Cyclone Tauktae made landfall over the Gujarat coast on Monday and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning.

After the landfall which was completed on Tuesday morning, the system is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards, across Gujarat and weaken gradually. It is expected to weaken gradually and transform into a depression over Rajasthan.