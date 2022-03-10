Dadri Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dadri Assembly Constituency in Gautam Buddha Nagar district went to polls on February 10. BJP candidate Tejpal Singh Nagar won Dadri constituency seat securing 141226 votes, beating BSP candidate Satveer Singh Gurjar by a margin of 80177 votes.Also Read - Noida Admin Urges Residents to Share Info on Locals Stranded in Ukraine, Shares Officials' Contacts. Check List Here

