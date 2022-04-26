Gorakhpur: Days after a family of 5 was killed in their house in prayagraj, a man, his wife and their 20-year-old daughter was killed by slitting their throats with sharp-edged weapons by an unidentified men in Gorakhpur. The incident occurred about 800 meters away from their house at Bangla Chowk in Raiganj area here when the three were going for a marriage function, some assailants surrounded them and slit their throats with sharp-edged weapon, police said.Also Read - Five Of Family, Including Children Brutally Murdered In Prayagraj, House Set On Fire After Attack

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The deceased have been identified as Gama Nishad (42 years), his wife Sanju Nishad (38 years) and daughter Preeti, police said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj Doctor Sets New Record, Performs 107 Eye Operations in 16 Hours

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the arrested accused has been identified as Alok Paswan. Also Read - PM Modi Prayagraj Visit, to Empower Women: Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan to Benefit 16 Lakh Women Members of the SHGs

“He is being interrogated. Alok wanted to have a love affair with the man’s daughter. However, when she refused, the incident occurred. An investigation is underway and things will become clear soon,” Tada said.

The police said a shovel was used in the crime Senior police officials, including Tada and Additional Director General, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar, also reached the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Gama’s son Achchelal escaped as he had opted for another route to reach the function. Gama’s second son works in another city, police said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the UP Police said, “In the Khorabar triple murder incident, a shovel was used. The incident took place due to a love affair. The accused has been arrested.”