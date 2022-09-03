New Delhi: Days after the Noida twin towers were demolished, Realty firm Supertech Ltd Chairman R K Arora on Saturday said the firm wants to develop a new housing project at the same place and it will seek refund of land cost and other expenses if authorities do not approve the plan. Notably, the Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore from the demolition of its twin towers in Noida.Also Read - Twin Tower Razers To Bring Down Tata Steel's Coke Oven Facility In Jamshedpur

On August 28, the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — were demolished at 2.30 PM as per a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used in this operation. Also Read - This Man in Supertech's Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day. What Happened Next?

After the debris from the site gets cleared, Arora said the company will submit a proposal before the Noida development authority to develop a housing project and also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court, if needed. Also Read - 'No Deviation from Building Plan', Says Supertech Hours Before Noida Twin Tower Demolition

“We were allotted 14 acre of land by Noida authority in Noida Sector 93 A for the development of the group housing project. Out of the total land parcel, the twin towers were built on 2 acre land … Now the twin towers have been demolished, we will submit a plan to develop a group housing project on the 2 acre land which is owned by the company,” he told PTI.

On how hopeful the company is to get approval, Arora said the company will definitely put up a plan and then it is up to the authority. “We will also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court if required,” he said.

Talking about the RWA’s plan to build a temple on the land, Arora said: “The RWA should own the land to develop anything. Land is owned by us.” The chairman said the 2-acre land does not fall under green area.

In case the permission to develop a housing project is not granted, he said Supertech will seek refund of land cost from the authority.

“The land cost at present rate should be around ₹ 80 crore. We had also paid around ₹ 25 crore for the purchase of extra FAR (floor area ratio) in this project,” Arora said.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers and directed that the entire amount of homebuyers has to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking.

The top court also ordered that the Residents Welfare Association be paid ₹ 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

The court had said the construction of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and 21 shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority.

Nine years after a residents’ association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a huge pile of rubble — watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television.

(With inputs from PTI)