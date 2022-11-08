Residents of Ghaziabad Society Getting Rashes, Infections For Two Months, Turns Out To Be A Cobra Was. . .

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident reported from a residential society in Ghaziabad, a four-foot-long dead snake was recovered from the society’s water tank. Reports said that the residents of the society had been complaining of skin rashes and stomach infections. A police complaint was lodged against the developer of the society. The residents claimed the snake was found in the tank that stored drinking water. As per the report by the Times of India, the incident took place in a residential building in Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, for the past two months, several residents were suffering from skin rashes and infections while many were complaining of different health issues. On Sunday morning, the residents decided to check the water tank of the society. When they checked, they found a dead snake inside.

As per the reports, the snake was identified as an Indian Cobra, a venomous and protected species.