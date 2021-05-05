Lucknow: Looking at the increasing number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh due to oxygen shortage in the wake of the new COVID surge, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on authorities responsible for oxygen supply chain in the state and said the death of Covid patients due to oxygen shortage in hospitals was a criminal act and not less than a genocide. Also Read - Shocking! Ambulance Stopped During Covid-19 Times to Allow IPL Convoy, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

During a hearing, a high court bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar made the observation on reports circulating on social media regarding the death of Covid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen in Lucknow and Meerut.

"We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen," the court observed.

The court said how can the government let people die in this way when science is so advanced that even heart transplantation and brain surgery are taking place these days.

The court also asked the district magistrates of Lucknow and Meerut to enquire into such news items within 48 hours and submit their reports on the next date. They were also asked to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. The court was informed about a viral news that five patients had died in the ICU of a new trauma centre of Medical College, Meerut, last Sunday.