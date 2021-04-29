Lucknow: Senior IAS officer and chairman of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association, Deepak Trivedi, succumbed to Covid on Thursday. He has been hospitalized for the past several days after testing positive for the virus. Also Read - India Marks a Grim Milestone: 3.79 Lakh New Covid Infections & 3645 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the officer's demise and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Trivedi was posted as the chairman of the Board of Revenue and had been elected as president of the UP IAS Association in March last year. A 1985 batch IAS officer, Deepak Trivedi was a popular officer, known for his amiable nature.