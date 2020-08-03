Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With just two days left for the grand Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Ayodhya and reviewed the preparation. Also Read - PM Modi to Visit Hanuman Garhi Temple Ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' | Here's His Full Itinerary

After reviewing the preparation, Yogi said that the state administration has made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. With the main focus on COVID-19, Yogi said the protocol has to be enforced very strictly.

"We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them," he added.

To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th & 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' & 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple: UP CM https://t.co/Xui5C3aJW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Urging all to light earthen lamps at homes on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the historic occasion, he said that the religious leaders will decorate temples and will organise ‘deepotsav’ and ‘akhand Ramayan Path’ at temples.

"To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for the Ram Temple," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya today afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held. He also visited Hanuman Garhi temple and was seen giving various directions to the senior officers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anju Kumar Jha and DIG Deepak Kumar also accompanied the CM during his visit in which he also sought details of sitting and other plans for the event, a senior official said here.