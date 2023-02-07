Home

Delhi Car-Drag Rerun: Body Dragged For Over 10 km in Mathura, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Police said that the body was caught in the undercarriage of the car and dragged for over 10 km. The driver of the car has been arrested. He is identified as Virender Singh, a resident of Delhi.

Mathura/UP: In a shocking re-run of the Delhi car-drag case, a body was dragged under a car in the Mathura district of UP for more than 10 km. The ghastly incident took place on Monday night. Police said that the body was caught in the undercarriage of the car and dragged for over 10 km. The driver of the car has been arrested. He is identified as Virender Singh, a resident of Delhi.

Videos doing rounds on social media platforms showed a deteriorated body under the car at the spot where it was stopped by the personnel. Watch the video below:-

NDTV reported that Singh was on his way to Noida from Agra when the police personnel at a toll booth on the Yamuna Expressway spotted the body under his car.

During interrogation, Singh said that he could not see the body because of the thick fog. “There was dense fog at the Expressway last night, so there was low visibility, due to which the man who met with some accident stuck to the car,” NDTV quoted Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen as saying.

