Noida: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till Tuesday amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. In an order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar’s District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh, the schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Continues To Suffer From ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Air Quality

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated. Also Read - Traffic Diversions Announced in Delhi, Noida Today: Check Alternate Routes Here

“All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible,” Singh said. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Dip, AQI In ‘Very Poor-Severe’ Range

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

GRAP Stage 4 Kicks In Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday ordered the implementation of GRA Stage 4 in Delhi-NCR. The air quality panel said that construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission and pipelines in Delhi-NCR now stand banned. The Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home for employees, the panel added.

GRAP Stage 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR: What’s not allowed

Four-wheeler diesel LMVs have been banned in Delhi-NCR

Ban on C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.

All industries in NCR even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running for fuels other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR have been ordered shut.

Closures of school, colleges, educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis may be on the cards if the air pollution continues to further worsen.

Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except of trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services and all CNG, electric trucks) have been halted.

What’s allowed