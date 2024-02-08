Home

Uttar Pradesh

Travelling From Delhi to Noida Today? Check Traffic Restrictions Imposed Due to Farmers Protest, List of Roads to Avoid

Travelling From Delhi to Noida Today? Check Traffic Restrictions Imposed Due to Farmers Protest, List of Roads to Avoid

Noida Traffic Advisory: As per the advisory issued by Noida Police, the vehicular movement from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-1 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk towards Jhundpura Chowk will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-1 via Rajnigandha Chowk.

Noida Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: If you are travelling from Delhi to Noida on Thursday, take note of traffic restrictions that have been imposed in the two cities due to farmers’ protests. The agitators will march from Noida to Delhi on Thursday under the leadership of United Kisan Morcha. They will also protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for their land acquired by the local development authorities.

Trending Now

Ahead of the protest, these farmers have also warned of gheraoing the Parliament in the national capital. In the wake of these developments, the Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

You may like to read

Check Full List of Traffic Restrictions

The vehicular movement from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-1 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk towards Jhundpura Chowk will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-1 via Rajnigandha Chowk.

The vehicles coming from Jhundpura Chowk via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk towards Golchakkar Chowk Sector-1 has been diverted from Jhundpura Chowk via Sector-8, Sector-10, Sector-11, Sector-112 Chowk.

The cars going from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk via Harola Chowk has been diverted via Rohan Motors Tiraha, IGL Chowk Sector-1 via Golchakkar Chowk and Ashok Nagar.

Vehicles going from Harola Chowk to Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk has been diverted via Sector-16 Market from Harola Chowk.

Cars going from Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk towards Sector-18, Sector-27, Sector-37 etc has not been diverted.

Those who are going towards Delhi via DND from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and MP-1 route will be able to reach the destination through Chilla red light in case of traffic jam on DND.

The people travelling towards Delhi from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Chilla Red Light will be able to go to their destination through DND in case of traffic jam at Chilla Red Light.

The commuters coming from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and going to Delhi via DND, Chilla from Mahamaya Flyover will be able to move towards the destination from DND in case of traffic blockage on Chilla, DND.

Why Traffic Restrictions Imposed?

The traffic restrictions were imposed as the farmers hold a protest march to Parliament on Thursday, which will likely affect traffic on the Noida Expressway and the borders with Delhi.

These farmers under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority’s office demanding 10% of abadi land.

As part of their protest, over 4,000 farmers are likely to gather at the Harola community centre in Sector 5 on Thursday noon and march towards Sandeep Paper Mill in Sector 5 before heading towards Udyog Marg to reach the Sector 15 roundabout and the Delhi border.

These farmers will join the protest in tractors, which could have a bigger impact on traffic, both along the route they propose to take and the expressway, where police are likely to put up barricades.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.