Delhi Weather Update: Cold Wave To Continue In City, IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Check Full Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Update: The IMD said the cold wave conditions will prevail in Delhi along with other parts of country including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days.

Delhi Weather Update: The national capital is witnessing another cold day on Wednesday as predicted by the IMD with Delhiites waking up to chilly temperatures around 6 degrees on Wednesday. The cold wave conditions continued as the city witnessed a significant drop in the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, down by four degrees from the previous day.

IMD Issued Yellow Alert

Apart from Delhi, the cold wave conditions were also felt across Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for cold day conditions in parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog grips the city as cold wave continues. (Drone visuals from Bhikaiji Cama Place shot at 7:30 am) pic.twitter.com/0EOYyrNpps — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

The IMD said the cold wave and dense fog conditions will prevail in several parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days.

“The dense fog conditions will be witnessed at a few places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Rajasthan,” the weather department said.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Thunderstorm/lightning/hail at isolated places in east Rajasthan,” it added.

Light Rain Expected Till Jan 10

The weather office has also predicted a fresh rain spell with thunderstorm or hailstorm in Noth India and Central India (Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh) during January 8-10.

As the mercury went into a free fall in Uttar Pradesh, people sat around bonfires to take the warmth from the crackling flames.

In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3°C.

It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point — at 1.1 and 1.0°C respectively.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

AQI in Delhi-NCR

As per the latest updates from the SAFR, the overall air quality index level stood in ‘very poor’ category as of 6 AM on Wednesday. The weather office said the maximum temperature will be around 17–19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 8–9 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.