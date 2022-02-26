Noida: The process of demolition of the twin tower of Supertech building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has started. For the purpose, the engineers from South Africa have arrived at the site to inspect the twin towers. According to reports, the engineers closely inspected the Supertech Emerald Society adjoining the Twin Towers. Notably, the decision to demolish the twin towers was taken after the Supreme Court order.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt Will Release as it is, Supreme Court Scraps Plea

It is being reported that the engineers from France will also come to the site in a few days to inspect the site.

As per reports, a Mumbai-based company will demolish both the twin towers by May 22 and its debris will be completely removed by August 22. For this purpose, the company has got the necessary NOCs.

Both these towers will be brought down through explosion and for this, the NOC has also been taken from the police. According to reports, more than Rs 13 crore will be spent in this entire process.

A company named Edifice will demolish the Supertech building. This company has demolished another multi-storey building in the past as well. However, this will be the first time in Delhi-NCR that an illegal under-construction multi-storey building will be demolished through an explosion on the orders of the Supreme Court.

On May 22, the building will be demolished through an explosion, and the entire process of the landfill will be completed within 1 week after May 22.