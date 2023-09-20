Home

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Govt on Alert After UP Reports Spike in Dengue Cases; Officials Step Up Measures

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday informed that there is no case for serious concern after the state reports a spike in Dengue cases,

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday informed that there is no case for serious concern after the state reported a spike in Dengue cases, The minister further added that the authorities are monitoring cases in a day-to-day basis.

“There is no serious concern regarding Dengue. We are on alert mode and day-to-day monitoring has been done. Beds are reserved for patients and there is no scarcity of blood…,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister said.

According to the latest data released by the state health department, UP has recorded 406 dengue cases this year alone.

Dengue Cases in UP: Here are the steps taken by the government

Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Raj are conducting a campaign to kill mosquitoes

The leave of officials has been cancelled

The UP government has increased the number of beds for Dengue patients

Those who require hospitalisation will be admitted.

Why Dengue Cases Are On The Rise?

The changing weather conditions have led to an outbreak of the contagious viral fever in Uttar Pradesh. Several people are falling sick and flooding the district hospital, a doctor said.

“The weather is changing consistently, sometimes it is raining, sometimes it is sunny and when there is rainfall, water logging takes place. The constant changes in weather and surge in mosquitoes due to rain have caused people to fall sick,” said Gorakhpur Hospital physician Dr VK Suman.

