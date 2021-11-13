New Delhi: Continuous rise in dengue cases has kept health authorities in Uttar Pradesh on their toes. With more than 1,000 cases, Ghaziabad district has been one of the worst affected by the mosquito-borne viral infection, followed by Prayagraj with nearly 900 cases so far. If reports are to be believed, 25 per cent of dengue cases in UP are reported from the Muradnagar block of Ghaziabad.Also Read - 30 UP Cops Injured in Clash at District Jail After Inmate Dies of Dengue
Speaking to reporters, Prayagraj chief medical officer Dr Nanak Saran confirmed that 872 dengue cases have been recorded in the district so far. “872 cases have been reported in Prayagraj so far out of which 628 cases are in urban areas… There is no shortage of blood platelets,” he told news agency ANI as dengue infections continue to rise at an alarming rate across the state.
Earlier in the day, Meerut had logged 10 fresh Dengue cases, taking the total number of active infections to 246. “A total of 10 new cases of Dengue were reported in Meerut yesterday. Active cases of dengue are 246. A total of 1,27 have recuperated from the disease so far”, said Akhilesh Mohan, CMO, Meerut.
Here are key points in this big story:-
- Besides Uttar Pradesh, states and UTs like Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir are the states and UTs that reporting the maximum number of dengue cases.
- A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country.
- A significantly higher number of cases in some states were reported in October as compared to cases during the same period the previous year.
- As many as 15 states and UTs registered the maximum cases in the current year. These states accounted for 86 per cent of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31.
- Earlier this month, the Centre had rushed high-level teams to nine states and Union Territories having a high caseload of dengue. The teams have been sent in accordance with the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation that took place on November 1.
- The central teams comprising experts from NVBDCP, NCDC, and Regional Offices have been dispatched to these states as they have reported more cases in October compared to September.
- The teams have been tasked to assist and support the states to mount an effective public health response.
- They have been asked to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc and brief the State Health authorities about
their observations.