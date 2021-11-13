New Delhi: Continuous rise in dengue cases has kept health authorities in Uttar Pradesh on their toes. With more than 1,000 cases, Ghaziabad district has been one of the worst affected by the mosquito-borne viral infection, followed by Prayagraj with nearly 900 cases so far. If reports are to be believed, 25 per cent of dengue cases in UP are reported from the Muradnagar block of Ghaziabad.Also Read - 30 UP Cops Injured in Clash at District Jail After Inmate Dies of Dengue

Speaking to reporters, Prayagraj chief medical officer Dr Nanak Saran confirmed that 872 dengue cases have been recorded in the district so far. “872 cases have been reported in Prayagraj so far out of which 628 cases are in urban areas… There is no shortage of blood platelets,” he told news agency ANI as dengue infections continue to rise at an alarming rate across the state.

Earlier in the day, Meerut had logged 10 fresh Dengue cases, taking the total number of active infections to 246. “A total of 10 new cases of Dengue were reported in Meerut yesterday. Active cases of dengue are 246. A total of 1,27 have recuperated from the disease so far”, said Akhilesh Mohan, CMO, Meerut.

Here are key points in this big story:-