Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Deoband is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 5 among 403 constituencies. Prior to 2008, when the 'Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008' came into effect, this constituency was numbered 400.
In 2017, Brijesh Singh Rawat of BJP had won this seat by defeating Majid Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 29400 votes.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 22417 votes by defeating Raghav Lakhanpal from Bharatiya Janata Party.
Last month, the Election Commission had announced dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said the Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In 2017 as well, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.
This year, the Deoband Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, 2022 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.
Deoband Constituency Watch
- Date of Polling: 14 February 2022
- Date of Counting: 10 March 2022
Key candidates from the Deoband constituency
- Brijesh Singh Rawat from BJP
- Kartikeya Rana from SP
- Rajendra Singh from BSP
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Deoband
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Brijesh
|BJP
|Winner
|102,244
|43.64%
|29,400
|Majid Ali
|BSP
|Runner Up
|72,844
|31.09%
|Mavia Ali
|SP
|3rd
|55,385
|23.64%
|Bhupeshwar Tyagi
|RLD
|4th
|1,132
|0.48%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|798
|0.34%
|Dharmavir
|BMUP
|6th
|651
|0.28%
|Rakesh Verma
|BTSP
|7th
|598
|0.26%
|Umar Nawaz
|IND
|8th
|415
|0.18%
|Zahir Fatma
|IND
|9th
|239
|0.10%
Results of Previous Years in Deoband
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Brijesh
|BJP
|Winner
|102,244
|43.64%
|29,400
|Majid Ali
|BSP
|Runner Up
|72,844
|31.09%
|Rajendra Singh Rana
|SP
|Winner
|66,682
|34%
|3,050
|Manoj Chaudhary
|BSP
|Runner Up
|63,632
|33%
|Manoj Chaudhary
|BSP
|Winner
|53,577
|36%
|17,461
|Shashi Bala Pundir
|BJP
|Runner Up
|36,116
|25%
|Rajendra Singh Rana
|BSP
|Winner
|47,154
|35%
|8,059
|Ram Pal Singh Pundir
|BJP
|Runner Up
|39,095
|29%
|Sukhbeer Singh Pundir
|BJP
|Winner
|61,807
|40%
|16,116
|Rajendra Singh Rana
|BSP
|Runner Up
|45,691
|29%
|Shasi Bala Pundir
|BJP
|Winner
|68,698
|49%
|31,911
|Muntarza
|BSP
|Runner Up
|36,787
|26%
|Virender Singh
|JD
|Winner
|46,284
|42%
|5,172
|Shashi Bala Pundir
|BJP
|Runner Up
|41,112
|38%
|Mahavir Singh Rana
|INC
|Winner
|32,416
|32%
|2,237
|Kamar Kazami
|JD
|Runner Up
|30,179
|30%
|Mahavir Singh
|INC
|Winner
|30,377
|40%
|16,764
|Badar Qazmi
|ICJ
|Runner Up
|13,613
|18%
|Mahabir Singh
|INC(I)
|Winner
|27,928
|39%
|1,745
|M. Usmani
|INC(U)
|Runner Up
|26,183
|37%
|Mohd. Usman
|JNP
|Winner
|37,300
|51%
|2,647
|Mahabir Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|34,653
|47%
All about Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:
Uttar Pradesh is one of the most crucial states when it comes to shaping national politics. Quite often it is said that the one who wins UP, wins India. The BJP had faced the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh following a strong performance in the national elections of 2014. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the BJP won a whopping 312. The party that came second was the SP, which managed just 47 seats. The BSP had won 19 and the Congress just 7. The BJP had selected Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of the state.
Significantly, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls this time are likely to witness a four-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. Moreover, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been being projected as the ruling BJP’s CM face for the state polls.
For this year, a total of 1,74,351 polling stations will be set up across the state and more than 15 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise this year.