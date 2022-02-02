Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Deoband is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh which comes under Saharanpur district. Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 5 among 403 constituencies. Prior to 2008, when the ‘Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008’ came into effect, this constituency was numbered 400.Also Read - RPN Effect! SP Releases New List Of 3 Candidates, Changes Swami Prasad Maurya's Constituency

In 2017, Brijesh Singh Rawat of BJP had won this seat by defeating Majid Ali from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 29400 votes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Haji Fazlur Rehman won from Saharanpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 22417 votes by defeating Raghav Lakhanpal from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last month, the Election Commission had announced dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said the Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017 as well, the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had won 312 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

This year, the Deoband Assembly constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, 2022 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Deoband Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: 14 February 2022

Date of Counting: 10 March 2022

Key candidates from the Deoband constituency

Brijesh Singh Rawat from BJP

Kartikeya Rana from SP

Rajendra Singh from BSP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Deoband

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Brijesh BJP Winner 102,244 43.64% 29,400 Majid Ali BSP Runner Up 72,844 31.09% Mavia Ali SP 3rd 55,385 23.64% Bhupeshwar Tyagi RLD 4th 1,132 0.48% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 798 0.34% Dharmavir BMUP 6th 651 0.28% Rakesh Verma BTSP 7th 598 0.26% Umar Nawaz IND 8th 415 0.18% Zahir Fatma IND 9th 239 0.10%

Results of Previous Years in Deoband

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Brijesh BJP Winner 102,244 43.64% 29,400 Majid Ali BSP Runner Up 72,844 31.09% 2012 Rajendra Singh Rana SP Winner 66,682 34% 3,050 Manoj Chaudhary BSP Runner Up 63,632 33% 2007 Manoj Chaudhary BSP Winner 53,577 36% 17,461 Shashi Bala Pundir BJP Runner Up 36,116 25% 2002 Rajendra Singh Rana BSP Winner 47,154 35% 8,059 Ram Pal Singh Pundir BJP Runner Up 39,095 29% 1996 Sukhbeer Singh Pundir BJP Winner 61,807 40% 16,116 Rajendra Singh Rana BSP Runner Up 45,691 29% 1993 Shasi Bala Pundir BJP Winner 68,698 49% 31,911 Muntarza BSP Runner Up 36,787 26% 1991 Virender Singh JD Winner 46,284 42% 5,172 Shashi Bala Pundir BJP Runner Up 41,112 38% 1989 Mahavir Singh Rana INC Winner 32,416 32% 2,237 Kamar Kazami JD Runner Up 30,179 30% 1985 Mahavir Singh INC Winner 30,377 40% 16,764 Badar Qazmi ICJ Runner Up 13,613 18% 1980 Mahabir Singh INC(I) Winner 27,928 39% 1,745 M. Usmani INC(U) Runner Up 26,183 37% 1977 Mohd. Usman JNP Winner 37,300 51% 2,647 Mahabir Singh INC Runner Up 34,653 47%

All about Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022:

Uttar Pradesh is one of the most crucial states when it comes to shaping national politics. Quite often it is said that the one who wins UP, wins India. The BJP had faced the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh following a strong performance in the national elections of 2014. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the BJP won a whopping 312. The party that came second was the SP, which managed just 47 seats. The BSP had won 19 and the Congress just 7. The BJP had selected Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Significantly, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls this time are likely to witness a four-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. Moreover, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been being projected as the ruling BJP’s CM face for the state polls.

For this year, a total of 1,74,351 polling stations will be set up across the state and more than 15 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise this year.