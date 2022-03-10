Deoria District Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly segments in the Deoria district will begin at 8 AM. Deoria district has seven assembly segments—Deoria, Bhatpar Rani, Rampur Karkhana, Salempur, Rudrapur, Barhaj, and Pathardeva. In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates won from 6 of the total 7 Vidhan Sabha segments in the district, while one seat went to Samajwadi Party (SP). Deoria seat was held by BJPJanmejay Singh since 2012. His sudden demise in 2020 vacated the seat which was won by BJP’s Dr Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in bypolls. This time, the saffron party has fielded UP CM Yogi Aditynath’s close aide and media adviser Shalab Mani Tripathi from the seat. Meanwhile, BJP’s Kamlesh Shukla is MLA from Rampur Karkhana, while Kali Prasad of BJP is MLA from Salempur. The Rudrapur, Barhaj, and Pathardeva Assembly Constituencies in 2017 were also won by BJP candidates Jai Prakash, Suresh Tiwari, and Surya Pratap Shahi respectively. The only seat that SP won in the district was Bhatpar Rani, from where Ashutosh Upadhyay is incumbent MLA. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in the Deoria district. Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in Early Trends in Uttar Pradesh