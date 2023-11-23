Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘Desi’ YouTuber Malti Chauhan Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances, Husband Under Scanner

‘Desi’ YouTuber Malti Chauhan Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances, Husband Under Scanner

Malti Chauhan shot to fame on Youtube in a very short span time due owing to her unique and quirky 'desi' style of videos on the platform.

Malti Chauhan was found dead under mysterious circumstances. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: A local YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh died under suspicious circumstances at her home in Sant Kabir Nagar town of the state on Wednesday night. The body of 30-year-old Malti Chauhan of YouTube fame, was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Kali Jagdishpur village of Mahuli police station area on Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Malti Chauhan had gained fame and followers on YouTube for her ‘desi’ style of videos and often shot clips for the video-sharing platform with her husband Vishnu Chauhan, who is now under the police scanner after Malti’s mysterious death.

You may like to read

Husband under police scanner

Malti’s father, Deepchand, has filed a complaint against his son-in-law, accusing him of murdering her. In his complaint, Deepchand said that day before her demise, Vishnu had picked up Malti from her maternal home and brought her to his house.

Extramarital affair, claims victim’s family

Malti Chauhan’s family claimed that Vishnu was having an affair with another woman named Radhika which caused strife between the husband and wife and deteriorated their relationship. Malti had also accused her in-laws and husband of frequently harassing her over dowry, the family said, adding that the estranged couple often fought because of Vishnu’s extramarital affair with Radhika.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Vishnu and took him into custody.

‘Married Malti to her lover’, claims husband

Meanwhile, Vishnu claimed that he had got Malti married to her alleged lover, Arjun, a few months ago after which both Malti and Vishnu started living separately. Hours before her death, Malti had posted a video on her official Youtube channel in which talked about her ongoing marital strife with her husband Vishnu and also revealed that she was going to her in-laws’ house.

Who is Malti Chauhan?

Malti Chauhan shot to fame on Youtube in a very short span time due owing to her unique and quirky ‘desi’ style of videos on the platform. Malti quickly gained fame and recognition on Youtube and has over 661 thousand followers on her main Youtube channel.

She married Vishnu Raj Chauhan– another aspiring Youtuber– around 4 years ago. The couple, who have a 3-year-old son, also used to post videos together on the platforms before their relationship soured over the past few months and both started accusing each other in videos shared on Youtube.

Police investigating all angles

An official said all angles in the Youtuber’s death appears are being investigated and its not yet clear if its a case of suicide or murder, adding that the husband of the deceased has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

“The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway,” the official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.