Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to develop Ayodhya into a Vedic City as it was the focal point of faith of millions of people across the globe. The Chief Minister, who was reviewing the pace of projects in Ayodhya on Wednesday night, said that since Ayodhya was globally known as the city of Lord Ram, buildings coming up here must be in sync with the tradition, legacy and culture of India. Also Read - Yogi Govt Presents Rs 5.5-lakh Crore Budget, Proposes Rs 140 Crore for Development of Ayodhya

The Chief Minister told officials to take feedback from all stakeholders, including seers, religious leaders and even pilgrims, on developing Ayodhya as a Vedic City.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister’s vision for Ayodhya rests on two principles — it should be developed into a world class city with its soul untouched and the religious, historical, cultural and spiritual identity of the city should also be preserved.

Yogi Adityanath said: “Every project should be complete before the Ram Temple is ready and stakeholder departments must work in unison to achieve targets.”

He also told officials to ensure that projects related to Ayodhya should be taken up on priority.

Assessing progress in land acquisition, he directed district officials, who joined the meeting through video-conferencing, to expedite the process to allow launch of projects.

He asked officials to divide tasks into small, medium and long-term projects so that a timeline can be finalised and progress against each can be monitored diligently.

On projects related to pilgrim amenities along the Panchkosi, Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, the Chief Minister said that since devotees travel on foot, best facilities should be extended to them to make their movement comfortable.