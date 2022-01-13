New Delhi: Trouble mounted for the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ahead of Polls, as Dharam Singh Saini has also resigned from the council of ministers. His exit comes merely 24 hours after he dismissed reports that he may quit the ruling party. For the unversed, he is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan to quit. Dharam Singh Saini was the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Names Mother of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Poll Candidate

After submitting his resignation to governor, he also returned the security cover and residence allotted to him by the state government. Interestingly, in his resignation letter, Saini levelled the same allegation that other legislators had levelled against the Yogi government. He said he was resigning due to “gross neglect” towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders. Also Read - BJP MLA Mukesh Verma Quits Party, 7th Resignation In 3 Days Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

If reports are to be believed, CM Yogi Adityanath had also dialled Saini to persuade him to stay. But his effort went in vain. Later, he went to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav who welcomed him on Twitter by sharing a picture. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Amid Crisis, BJP Hopeful of Registering 'Glorious' Victory in UP, Says Deputy CM KP Maurya Post CEC Meet

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya. At the time, Maurya had said that many more legislators would follow suit.

After legislators belonging to the OBC category left the BJP, it is now a Brahmin MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi who has also walked into the Samajwadi Party fold.

Awasthi is a four-term MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri and a known Brahmin face in the Terai region. He also met Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan (both ministers) Roshan Lal Varma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana have left the party in the past two days.

On Thursday, Mukesh Varma from Firozabad sent in his resignation. Then Dharam Singh Saini followed suit.