New Delhi: Noida Police’s Dial 112 response team emerged as the quickest police force in terms of average response time in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by the Times of India, it has a response time of 5.29 minutes. In urban areas, the response time was at 4.21 minutes. While in the rural areas, the response time stood at 6.09 minutes. The city police have retained the top position for the 12th time in a row.Also Read - Noida Youth Arrested After Social Media Post of Him Flaunting Firearm Go Viral
While the first position has gone to the same force since July 2021, other cities that have performed well are Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. Ghaziabad, on the other hand, stood 18th on the list with a response time of 8.21 minutes. Also Read - Video: UP Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Estranged Husband; Dies
What is Noida Police doing to improve its response time?
- According to Ganesh Prasad Saha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Noida Police has taken a number of steps to improve its response time.
- Streamlining the traffic in the city
- Frequent Training Programs for PRV Personnel
- Monitoring the movement of patrolling vehicles, especially during rush hours (8 PM-10 PM)
- Regular monitoring of response time of PRVs from Lucknow Headquarters
What is the Dial 112 team?
Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Noida Cops Issues Stern Warning, Says Don’t Violate Law
- Dial 112 is the quick response service of the Indian government. In Noida, it has 65 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers for emergency calls.
- Six PRVs are assigned for only women’s calls
- Four PRVs are stationed at Eastern Peripheral Expressway
- Two PRVs are stationed at the Yamuna Expressway.