New Delhi: Noida Police’s Dial 112 response team emerged as the quickest police force in terms of average response time in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by the Times of India, it has a response time of 5.29 minutes. In urban areas, the response time was at 4.21 minutes. While in the rural areas, the response time stood at 6.09 minutes. The city police have retained the top position for the 12th time in a row.Also Read - Noida Youth Arrested After Social Media Post of Him Flaunting Firearm Go Viral

While the first position has gone to the same force since July 2021, other cities that have performed well are Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. Ghaziabad, on the other hand, stood 18th on the list with a response time of 8.21 minutes. Also Read - Video: UP Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Estranged Husband; Dies

What is Noida Police doing to improve its response time?

According to Ganesh Prasad Saha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Noida Police has taken a number of steps to improve its response time.

Streamlining the traffic in the city

Frequent Training Programs for PRV Personnel

Monitoring the movement of patrolling vehicles, especially during rush hours (8 PM-10 PM)

Regular monitoring of response time of PRVs from Lucknow Headquarters

What is the Dial 112 team?