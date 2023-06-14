By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
You Can Now Fly Directly From Lucknow To Saudi’s Damman
The direct flight from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Damman in Saudi Arabia and vice versa will operate daily.
New Delhi: You can now fly directly from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Saudi Arabia’s Damman. IndiGo Airlines started its operations for the Lucknow-Damman flight from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. The airline took off with 170 passengers on board.
The direct flight from Lucknow to Damman and vice versa will operate daily. “The flight will fulfill Lucknow airport’s promise to offer seamless connectivity to passengers flying to Saudi Arabia. The direct flight will operate daily. Also, this is the new route for Indigo Airlines from Lucknow,” an airport spokesperson said, according to a report by Times of India.
The non-stop flight from Lucknow to Damman will depart daily at 20.30 hours from Lucknow and reach Damman at 22.50 hours.