New Delhi: A day after eight people, including four farmers, died after violence erupted in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has shared a purported video of the incident. "The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit?" the Congress party tweeted along with the disturbing video. In the 25-second clip, a group of protesters can be seen walking along a road when an over-speeding car hit them suddenly. A farmer wearing a white shirt and a green turban can be seen falling on the vehicle's bonnet while others scramble to save themselves.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE (WARNING: DISTURBING VISUALS)

TW: Extremely disturbing visuals from #LakhimpurKheri The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit. pic.twitter.com/IpbKUDm8hJ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2021

NOTE: India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video. It is yet to be verified by the police. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Government Using Politics to Mow Down Farmers, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier on Sunday, violence erupted in Lakhimpur after one of the cars allegedly belonging to (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra mowed down the protesters who had gathered to stop him and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya from visiting the protest site. The incident comes just months ahead of the assembly polls in the politically vital state.

Following the incident, the protests and demonstrations were reported from various districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur in the Bundelkhand region, besides Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur.

Workers of various political parties participated in these protests including those of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.