Diwali 2021 Live Updates: Deepotsav celebrations have started in Ayodhya with the earthern lamps being lit up on the bank of Saryu river as part of Diwali 2021. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh addressed Deepotsav in Ayodhya and wished Deepawali to all the people. As per updates over nine lakh earthen lamps will be lit up in Ayodhya to celebrate the 5th grand Deepawali before the 2022 assembly elections in the state. Reports suggest that the celebration will be enlightened with a special show of 500 drones that will showcase Ramayan scenes in the sky. Notably, the celebration is going to be an attempt to enter into the Guinness book of the world record by lighting up 7.51 diyas and the administration is going to lit 9 lakh diyas to ensure any mishap.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had said that the Uttar Pradesh government will light 12 lakh earthen lamps, nine lakh of which will be lit on the banks of the Saryu, bettering the previous Diwali record.

It must be noted that over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" last year to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

A cultural group from Sri Lanka has been invited to stage the Ram Lila while a series of literary and cultural activities will be held from November 1 to 5.

18: 45 PM: The borders of Ayodhya have been sealed and vehicular entry banned, barring VIP and official cars, which need to be parked a kilometre away from the Ram Katha Park.

#WATCH | Earthern lamps lit up on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/lkFfnv6oKk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2021

