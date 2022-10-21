Diwali Bonus Latest Update: Bringing cheers to thousands of police officers in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a monthly motorcycle allowance of Rs 500 for police personnel in the state. The state government in a statement said that the motorcycle allowance is given to all non-gazetted police personnel.Also Read - UP Govt Announces New EV Policy, Offers Incentives To Buyers, Manufacturers | Details Here

"The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the cycle allowance of Rs 200 given to policemen to Rs 500 (per month) as motorcycle allowance," Adityanath said.

He added the state government will also link the police personnel with an e-pension portal.

Giving details, the chief minister said the Director General of Police (DGP) would now clear medical bills of up to Rs 5 lakh, earlier approved at the government level.

The chief minister also said head constables and constables of the police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary will also be paid Rs 2,000 annually as phone allowance.

Yogi Adityanath also appreciated the efforts of the state police for peacefully conducting the Kumbh Mela and the Lok Sabha elections (both in 2019), the Assembly polls (2022) and the panchayat elections before that. He added that the police’s hard work during COVID-19 set a new example of service to humanity.