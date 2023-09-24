Home

Uttar Pradesh

Doctor Beaten To Death In UP’s Sultanpur, BJP Leader’s Nephew Accused

Dr. Ghanshyam Tripathi (53) was beaten to death outside a community health centre in Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Saturday evening.

Nisha Tripathi alleged her husband was beaten to death by Ajay Narayan Singh, the nephew of a local BJP leader.

New Delhi: A local BJP leader’s nephew was accused of beating a doctor to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Saturday. As per reports, Ajay Narayan Singh, the nephew of a local BJP strongman Girish Narayan Singh aka Babban Singh, has been accused of beating up Ghanshyam Tripathi, a 53-year-old doctor, resulting in his death.

According to reports, the victim, Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was posted at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, was viciously thrashed by Ajay Narayan Singh on Saturday outside his place of work when he went out for some work. The accused then reportedly dumped Tripathi’s near lifeless body outside his house in a critical condition and fled the scene, reports said.

The deceased doctor’s wife has accused Ajay Narayan Singh, the nephew of former BJP district president Girish Narayan, of murdering her husband over a land dispute.

“Ajay Narayan Singh who lives in Narayanpur physically assaulted my husband, leading to his death,” Ghanshyam’s wife Nisha Tripathi alleged.

“My husband came to the house in the evening, took Rs 3,000 from me and said it was for a person making a map. He left the house after having some snacks. Later, he was dropped off on a rickshaw in an injured state,” she said, according to news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said they have registered an FIR in this connection based on the complaint filed the slain doctor’s wife and the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Raids are also being carried out to arrest the accused, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Burma said that the accused will be arrested soon, adding that several teams, including the city police, are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

Nisha revealed she was told by her dying husband that he was assaulted by Jagdish Narayan Singh’s son, a resident of Narayanpur.

Dr Tripathi was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased’s wife said that there was a dispute over a piece of land behind the Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Upon receiving information about the incident, BJP District President Dr R. A. Verma and former MLA Devmani Dubey reached the district hospital. Former legislator Dev Mani Dwivedi said that the administration should take strict action on such a heinous incident.

SP Barma assured action in the matter, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)

