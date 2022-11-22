One-Year-Old Receives 60 Stitches On Face After Dog Bite In Ghaziabad

A street dog brutally attacked a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and bit her face while she was playing outside her house in Ghaziabad's Behrampur.

Ghaziabad: As greater number of dog attack cases come to light, in yet another case, a minor in Ghaziabad was bit by a dog which led to 60 stitches on the child’s face. The incident occurred in Behrampur under the jurisdiction of Vijayanagar police station. A street dog brutally attacked a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and bit her face while she was playing outside her house. She had severe wounds on both her cheeks. Her parents rushed her to District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad, from where she was referred to Noida Trauma Centre Child Hospital.

DOCTORS REJECTED TREATMENT

Allegedly, the district hospital and the trauma centre denied treatment to the girl initially and the parents then had to get her vaccinated at a private clinic. After the issue came to the Ghaziabad health department’s notice, she was admitted to the District MMG Hospital and was operated upon. In the surgery, which lasted for over an hour, the girl received nearly 60-70 stitches as the wounds were deep.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Ghaziabad District MMG Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar Chaturvedi, said, “After the operation, the girl has been shifted to the child’s ward. She has got more than 60-70 stitches. Now, proper treatment is being provided to her.”

A few days back, an 11-year-old girl had a narrow escape after dogs chased her down the road.