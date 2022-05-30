Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make it mandatory for all dog owners to get licenses for their pets, failing which, a fine of Rs. 5000 will be imposed on the owner and the pet dog may also be seized by municipal authorities. The rule is currently applicable to Lucknow and will soon be extended to all cities in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Viral Video: Dogs With Only 2 Working Legs Run Around in Forest Happily. Watch Heartwarming Clip

The civic authorities will soon conduct a door-to-door survey of pet owners from June 1. Eight Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) teams with four members each, will conduct the door-to-door survey and will penalize those who do not have the license for their pet dogs. As per the LMC records, there are around 4,000 pet dogs in the city, and owners of only about 2,500 pet dogs registered or renewed their licenses last year.

LMC chief veterinary officer Dr. Arvind Rao said the teams will seize pet dogs without the license and release them only after the owners pay a fine of Rs 5,000. If the owner fails to pay the fine, the pet will be sent to the LMC dog shelter home in Indira Nagar, he added.

“Every pet owner is required to carry a bag to pick the dog’s poop and dispose of it but many do not follow the rule. We get four complaints daily from neighbours of pet-owners on dogs defecating outside their homes,” Dr. Rao added.

After the pet dog survey is completed, the LMC plans to round up stray dogs in urban areas. This is being done in view of the spurt in cases where stray dogs have attacked children leading to some deaths too.

(With agency inputs)