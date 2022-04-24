New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, while answering a question about the visit of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Chief and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav to Sitapur Jail to meet SP leader Azam Khan, replied that he does not know who went to meet him (Azam Khan) and that he does not have any information in this regard.Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Days After SC Cancels His Bail, Ashish Mishra Surrenders in Court | 10 Points

Akhilesh Yadav said, "I don't know who went to meet him. I don't have any information on this."

According to the inside sources, Shivpal Yadav is displeased with the SP chief and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav for not being invited to a meeting of SP MLAs post the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Shivpal had on Friday met Azam Khan in Sitapur jail. After the meeting, he charged nephew Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party for not taking up the jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s cause and said he would soon put the matter before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that the party has ignored Azam Khan who is a party veteran and a senior leader.

When reporters asked Shivpal outside the jail if he was with Khan or Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “I am with Azam and Azam is with me.”