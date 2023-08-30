Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘Don’t Shoot Me’: Fearing Encounter, Man With Placard Around Neck Surrenders Before Cops In UP’s Gonda | WATCH

‘Don’t Shoot Me’: Fearing Encounter, Man With Placard Around Neck Surrenders Before Cops In UP’s Gonda | WATCH

In recent times, there have been several instances reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh where wanted criminals walked into police stations to surrender before the law.

Image tweeted by @gondapolice

Gonda, UP: Fearing he may be gunned down in a police encounter, a man wanted in a loot case surrendered before the cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Tuesday with a placard hung around his neck that read “I have come to surrender, don’t shoot me.”

Trending Now

A senior police official hailed the incident as a result of the fear which the police have instilled in the hearts and minds of the criminals in the state. “It is a result of the fear of the police among the criminals that they are surrendering,” Circle Officer (CO) Navina Shukla told news agency PTI.

You may like to read

The official said the man, identified as Ankit Verma, had been on the run for the past six months.

‘Don’t shoot me’

On Tuesday, Ankit Verma reached the Chhapia police station with a placard hung around his neck and shouted, “I have come to surrender, don’t shoot me.”

Watch the video here:

The placard carried the same message in his handwriting, the police officer said, according to IANS.

Giving details, the officer said one Amarjit Chauhan, a resident of Mahuli Khori village had filed a complaint with the police stating that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men while returning home from college of February 20 this year.

The complaint had claimed that the attackers stopped him near the Piprahi bridge and looted his two-wheeler, mobile phone and wallet at gunpoint, the officer said.

“Subsequently, a case of robbery was lodged and during investigation, the names of Ankit Verma and another person came up, Shukla said, adding that Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on their arrest.”

SHO Suresh Kumar Verma said that Ankit Verma has been placed under arrest after completing the legal formalities.

Fear among criminals

In recent times, there have been several instances reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh where wanted criminals walked into police stations to give up before the law, fearing tough police action and demolition of their properties with the help of bulldozers.

Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the state police is working in accordance with the chief minister’s instructions of “zero tolerance” towards crime and criminals.

Reports suggest that more than 50 wanted criminals surrendered before the police in different parts of the state within a fortnight of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returning to power early last year.

The surrender of the man before the visit of CM Adityanath here is being described by the police as a “big achievement”.

Reports suggest that as many as 183 alleged criminals have been killed by the police in encounters in the six years of Adityanath’s government in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES