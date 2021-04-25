Lucknow: Amid a raging second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday announced that it will now bear the cost of treatment of Covid patients even in private hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients. Also Read - There is No Shortage of Oxygen in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

“In case there are no beds available in government hospitals, the patients will be sent to a private hospital and the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment,” he said.

The government release states the last rites of every Covid casualty will be done as per the religion of the patient and the state government will bear the cost. Directives in this regard have been sent to officials in rural and urban areas in the state.

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 74.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.