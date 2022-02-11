Moradabaad (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case over a “roadshow-like situation” during Congress leader Rizwan Qureshi’s door-to-door campaign in Moradabad. Qureshi, who is Congress’ candidate from Moradabad, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency along with the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday. However, as per the police, the campaign looked like a roadshow.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Promises 12 Lakh Jobs, Reduction in Electricity Bills, 40% Reservation For Women in UP | Key Points

“Congress candidate Rizwan had taken permission for a door-to-door campaign but it was seen that a roadshow-like situation had emerged with people atop of the car with him. As per Sector Magistrate’s complaint, a case has been registered,” Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Bhadoria told media persons. Also Read - Whether It's A Bikini, or Ghoonghat...: Priyanka Gandhi Invokes Constitution to Defend Hijab-Wearing Students

Rizwan asked why an FIR was not registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during their campaigning in the state. Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Wave At Each Other As Convoys Cross Paths In UP's Bulandshahr

“Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma held a door-to-door meeting a few days ago. In Meerut, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held door-to-door campaigns, why no FIR against them? Not our fault if people welcome us with unconditional love during the door-to-door campaigns. BJP is scared, which is why this politics is happening,” he said.

The seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14. 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

(With inputs from ANI)