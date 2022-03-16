New Delhi: Amid the buzz surrounding The Kashmir Files, Noida police officials have cautioned people against clicking on suspicious links sent on social media and WhatsApp from unknown persons related to the movie, suggesting possible attempts for cyber fraud. Officials stated that the cyber cons could send such links on pretext of making online payments or sharing link for free access to the movie or video but end up hacking phones of users and emptying their bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers.Also Read - Holi 2022: Goa, Puri And Mahabaleshwar Are The Most In-Demand Destinations In India

“Inputs have been received by police that cyber frauds could send such malware on WhatsApp on pretext of sharing link of the newly released movie, The Kashmir Files”, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said, adding that three people approached the police within a period of 24 hours from just one police station with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined Rs 30 lakh. Also Read - Taking Russia's Oil Offer Could Put India On Wrong Side Of History: US

Furthermore, he asserted that there has been no specific case here yet in which the movie’s name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people’s phones or duping them of money. “There could be situations in which a phone user does not know that their device has been hacked from a remote location but is alarmed only when they learn that their bank accounts have been emptied”, the additional DCP said. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Tewatia Opens Up On 5 Sixes Against Sheldon Cottrell, Heartfelt Instagram Post On Shane Warne and Captain Hardik Pandya | IPL 2022

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cyber Cell official Baljeet Singh asked people to use the cyber helpline 1930 (formerly 155260) immediately in case of any online fraud or problem.

Meanwhile, a ruckus ensued at a movie theatre in Noida as the screening of the movie was disrupted briefly, with the police reaching the site to pacify the audience. Officials said that a glitch in the central air conditioning system of the auditorium forced the personnel to pause the movie’s screening, leading to a ruckus by the audience at around 7.30 PM. The show was resumed as soon as the air conditioner was quickly fixed by the management of the multiplex located within a shopping mall under Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

There was a problem in the AC system. It was a packed house and the weather was also a little warm yesterday (Tuesday). The audience was also excited about the new film. That resulted in the commotion, a police spokesperson told PTI. The AC was fixed immediately by the mall management and the film show resumed soon. A team of officials from the local police station had also reached the spot after being alerted about the ruckus, the official said.

The police denied allegations, which surfaced on social media, that the screening of the movie was halted deliberately by a multiplex official belonging to a minority community.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the The Kashmir Files’ depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.