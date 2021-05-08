Lucknow: At this time of oxygen crisis and vaccine shortage amid rising cases of coronavirus, one BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has offered an innovative idea to beat the COVID spread. However, it is yet to be proved whether the idea is scientifically true or not. BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has urged people to drink cow urine to contain coronavirus spread. He himself has also demonstrated on camera how to prepare and drink the cow urine for the purpose. Also Read - BREAKING: Complete Lockdown Imposed In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From May 10

In the video, Surendra Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken. While urging people to consume cow urine, he himself gulped it down on camera. Also Read - Two Lionesses Test Covid Positive At Etawah Safari Park In Uttar Pradesh, Kept In Isolation

According to a report by India Today, he said the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled by using ‘gaumutra’. He also went on to claim that the secret to his good health, despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, was cow urine. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru From Monday: Will Banks, ATMs Remain Open? What About Transport Services? FAQs Answered

In the video, he explained that cow urine should be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning. Giving a video demonstration, he said two to three capfuls of it should be mixed in a glass of water and gulp it.

However, he said one precaution should be taken after drinking the cow urine. Nothing should be consumed for half an hour after drinking cow urine. Moreover, he suggests that not just coronavirus, the cow urine has medical value to cure many diseases, including cardiovascular issues.

The innovative idea from the BJP MLA comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh on Friday recoded single-day jump of 372 COVID-19 deaths and 28,076 fresh cases. With the fresh fatalities and cases, Uttar Pradesh’s death toll stands at 14,873 and the infection tally at 14,53,679.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,982, followed by 1,817 in Meerut, 1,288 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,122 in Saharanpur. Kanpur reported the highest number of deaths at 31, followed by 30 in Hapur, 25 in Lucknow, 18 in Ghazipur, 16 in Hardoi, 15 in Gorakhpur, 12 each in Meerut and Gautam Buddh Nagar and 10 in Jhansi.