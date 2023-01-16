Home

Uttar Pradesh

In Drishyam-Like Murder, Ghaziabad Woman Kills Husband, Buries Him, Builds Septic Tank On It

In Drishyam-Like Murder, Ghaziabad Woman Kills Husband, Buries Him, Builds Septic Tank On It

The police, however, clarified that though this crime has a resemblance to the movie 'Drishyam', the accused did not take any idea from the movie.

Representative image

Ghaziabad: A murder mystery, very similar to the movie Drishyam, was solved by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday. According to the police, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and another friend. Later, the body was buried in an under-construction plot and the accused built a septic tank on it to cover up the crime. However, the police here eventually reached the dead body which was not the case in the movie ‘Drishyam’.

The woman, Neetu, and her lover, Harpal, were arrested on Saturday and the body was recovered from the construction site in Bisrakh. The cops are looking for the third accused – a mason named Gaurav.

The probe began on January 10, when the deceased’s brother Chhotelal lodged a missing complaint with the police. Chhotelal’s brother had been missing for over a week. The police then interrogated the deceased’s wife, Neetu, as she was yet to lodge any complaint although her husband was missing for over 7 days. But the investigators hardly found any leads.

The police then started trailing Harpal, a resident of Gaur City, who would often visit Neetu and Satish.

After sustained questioning, Harpal broke down and admitted to having killed Satish with the help of Neetu and Gaurav, TOI reported.

According to the findings of the probe. Neetu and Harpal were fond of each other and they wanted to get married.

A mason by profession, Harpal planned to kill Satish with the help of Neetu and bury the body in the neighbourhood plot. Satish roped in Gaurav for the crime. Both had been working to build a house on the plot.

On January 2, Neetu poisoned Satish and later they strangulated him to death. The accused wife with the help of Harpal then buried the body in the plot where they used to work and then they built a septic tank over it to cover up the crime.

An FIR was lodged against them under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen the offender), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The police, however, clarified that though this crime has a resemblance to the movie ‘Drishyam’, the accused did not take any idea from the movie.